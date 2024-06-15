Rangers Eighth League Title Quest Gets Bendel Insurance Test

After a slight midweek set back in which they lost 1-0 to old foe, Shooting Stars of Ibadan, table-topping Enugu Rangers will tomorrow host Bendel Insurance at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, in Flying Antelopes’ quest to becoming the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier Football League champion. The Cathedral, have proven to be a crucifying ground for most opponents of the seven-time champions, and with coach Fidelis Ilechukwu having rested five starters midweek to be fresh for tomorrow’s encounter and the return of Kennneth Igboke from the Super Eagles camp, there will definitely be no insurance for Bendel

Enugu Rangers International will tomorrow at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu go head-to-head with Bendel Insurance in the Flying Antelopes’ quest to win the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier Football League title.

The seven-time league champions last won the league in 2016 and a victory against old foe, Bendel Insurance will put them in good stead to clinch their eighth league title.

Rangers currently top the NPFL table with 64 points, followed closely by second placed Remo Stars of Ijebu-ode.

Though, the Fidelis Ilechukwu’s tomorrows opponent -Insurance are currently placed seventh on the log, defensively they have been very shrewd, especially in their travels.

Meanwhile, the 2023/24 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL winners may be decided on Sunday if Enugu Rangers win at home and Remo Stars lose their away game.

Enugu Rangers will host Bendel Insurance while Remo Stars will be away to Sunshine Stars.

Despite a less impressive away record, Bendel Insurance have been a tough nut to crack, boasting the fewest conceded goals in the NPFL this season.

Expected to leverage their home advantage and the support of their ardent fans, Enugu Rangers may be gearing up for an eighth NPFL title.

Enugu Rangers Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu believes in his team’s ability to seize the moment.

“It will be a thing of joy for me, my family, technical crew and everybody, especially for our fans who have waited since 2016,” Ilechukwu said.

“Every supporter of the Flying Antelopes is looking forward to the trophy again. There is hope that it will happen. The problem now is Remo Stars, we have two games and we need to fight to make sure we win our next game and I think with that it will be a great joy for Rangers, the management, fans and everybody,” he said.

On Sunday, the matches between Sporting Lagos vs Enyimba and Bayelsa United vs Shooting Stars will air on StarTimes Beta Sports channel 244.