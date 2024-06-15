Henley & Partners Hosts Business Experts, Explores New Opportunities

Omolabake Fasogbon

Finding opportunities and boosting the investment profile of Nigeria, amongst others were the thrust of discussion at a private cocktail event hosted by citizenship and residence advisory firm, Henley & Partners in Lagos recently.

The event had the presence of distinguished individuals including business leaders, private investors, investment bankers, lawyers, wealth managers and High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Speaking at the gathering with theme, ‘A Taste of the World’, Managing Director, Private Clients at Henley & Partners, Troy Hanley, expressed delight at connecting with Nigerian business leaders, stating that it would drive the firm to deliver exceptionally in the country.

He explained that the company’s expansion to Nigeria was borne out of commitment to Africa’s largest economy in helping citizens connect international opportunities and become global citizens.

Hanley, reiterated the firm’s strength in advising HNWIs and their families, as well as assisting clients in obtaining residence and citizenship through qualifying investments in countries of choice.

He added, “Nigeria is one of over 55 countries where we have a presence. Our presence here underscores our commitment to providing tailored solutions for Nigerians seeking global mobility and investment options through citizenship by investment and other services we offer, including advisory services in designing and implementing investment-related immigration programs.”

Also commenting, Client Advisor for the organisation in Lagos, Weyinmi Oritsejafor, said, “We believe in building quality relationships, and we are dedicated to guiding our clients through global citizenship and investment complexities.

“Our presence in Nigeria is a testament to our commitment to providing individuals, families, and businesses with seamless and professional access to best citizenship and residency options globally.”

In addition to providing opportunities for new businesses, attendees also had a good time to network and build relationship at the event.