Eagles Goalkeeper, Olorunleke Dumps NPFL for Sudanese Giants

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, has completed a move to Sudanese giants Al Merrikh Omdurman SC on a two-year deal.

According to reports circulating in the media, Olorunleke’s transfer follows a successful medical examination, marking a new chapter in his career after his stint with Enyimba FC.

Olorunleke played a key role for Enyimba FC during his time in the Nigeria Premier Football League, which led to his Super Eagles call-up under the guidance of Jose Peseiro.

Although he has yet to make a significant appearance for the Super Eagles, he played a crucial role for Enyimba, leading them to a record ninth title last season.

Olorunleke brings a wealth of experience to Al Merrikh, having previously played for Giwa FC, Sunshine Stars, and Abia Warriors. His consistent performances have earned him a reputation as a reliable shot-stopper.

Al Merrikh has been without competitive action since September 2023, when they lost 3-0 on aggregate to the Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.

The addition of Olorunleke is seen as a significant reinforcement as they look to rebuild and kickstart their competitive games.

Olorunleke’s move is expected to bring stability and experience to the Al Merrikh defense, and fans are eager to see him in action as the club aims to return to form.