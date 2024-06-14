  • Friday, 14th June, 2024

Zamfara Begins Payment of N30K Minimum Wage, Settles June Salary Ahead of Eid-el-Kabir Festival

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Zamfara State government has commenced payment of N30,000 minimum wage for its civil servants.
This is in fulfilment of Governor Dauda Lawal’s pledge to the Labour unions last month that payment of the enhanced minimum wage will take effect from June, from the previous N7,000.
In a statement on Friday in Gusau, the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that Zamfara civil servants started receiving their June salary on the 12th, ahead of the Eidil-Adha celebrations.
According to the statement, “the Zamfara State government, led by Governor Dauda Lawal, has disbursed June salary to support workers in preparing for the upcoming Eid celebrations.
“This is in line with the fulfilment of the promise made by the Governor last month to implement the N30,000 minimum wage.
“Before now, civil servants in Zamfara received a minimum wage as low as N7,000.
“The government has been worker-friendly since its inception, ensuring the payment of three months withheld salaries, leave grants, owed gratuities and timely payment of salaries.
“The government will continue to make further efforts to reform and rejuvenate the Zamfara civil service.”

