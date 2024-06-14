Troops Raid IPOB/ESN Camp in Abia, Kill Six Terrorists in Kaduna 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of Nigeria Army, yesterday, said that its troops in conjunction with a Task Force Tactical Patrol Squad, conducted a raid on a training camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), located in Ihechiowa community of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Service in a statement, said the IPOB/ESN training facility in the above location was raided during a clearance operation on June 12.

The Nigerian Army noted that troops successfully infiltrated and dismantled the camp, destroying all training apparatus and facilities found on-site,

“The raid marks a critical move in the ongoing efforts to curb acts of terrorism by IPOB and ESN, which have been linked to various security challenges and violence unleashed on innocent citizens as well as security operatives in the state. In addition, to the destruction of the training camp, the troops also targeted buildings used as hideouts for key ESN Commanders. The operation was executed with precision and yielded significant intelligence. The raid operation was sequel to heightening terrorists’ activities of IPOB/ESN, targeting law-abiding citizens and government agencies in Abia State and other parts of Southeastern Nigeria,” the statement said. In a separate operation, troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies successfully cleared bandits and criminals’ hideouts around Irele, Igbobini and Segbemi Kiribo in the general area of Ese – Odo forest in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo state.

“During the clearance operations, the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine, five locally fabricated single barrel guns, and one locally made pistol. Other items recovered from the bandits include 18 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and 24 live Cartridges,” the statement further revealed.

In a related development, troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in Kaduna State, for counter terrorism operation, successfully killed six terrorists and recovered a substantial cache of arms.

The Nigerian Army said that the operation, which targeted identified terrorists hideouts in the Birnin Gwari general area, is part of a special clearance mission aimed at restoring peace and security in the state.

“The troops conducted a thorough clearance across Maidaro, Ngade Alha, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa, Farin Ruwa, Maganda, Sabon Layi, and Kampanin Doka villages. Troops made initial contact with the terrorists in Saulawa, where two terrorists were immediately neutralised. During this encounter, the troops recovered a Baofeng Radio and a motorbike,

According to the statement, “The mission continued with further combat engagements in Farin Ruwa, where the troops neutralised additional four terrorists. The gallant troops also recovered a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 2 AK-47 rifles, 6 AK-47 magazines, one FN rifle magazine, 22 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 51 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, and another motorbike.”

The service concluded that the successful clearance operation underscores its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the citizens in Kaduna State and other trouble spots.