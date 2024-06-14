Tinubu Appoints Governing Councils, Boards of Federal Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education

*Nwachukwu, Akande, Yayale Ahmed, Mbadiiwe, Aminu, Olanipekun, Ndoma-Egba make list

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of Governing Councils and Boards of Federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country.

The Permanent Secretary General Services Office, Nnamdi Mbaeri said this yesterday in a statement on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the statement, Air Cdr Emmanuel Jekada (Kaduna) is the Chairman of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University while former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed (Bauchi) is the Chairman of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Dr Tony Nebo from Enugu State is the Chairman Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi State.

Others are: Hon Yusuf Ademola Ganiat (Kwara) in Chairman Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo State; Senator Joy Emordi (Anambra) is chairman Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri; former Kano State Deputy Governor Nasiru Gawuna Yusuf is the Chairman Bayero University, Kano while Senator Nora Ladi Daddut (Plateau) is the chairman Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Also appointed are Oba Abdulrasheed Ayotunde (Osun), Chairman Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Senator Jack Tilly Gyado (Benue) Chairman Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Dr Mohammed Kudu Santurari (Niger) Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (Cross River) is the Chairman Federal University, Lokoja.

Rt Hon Lola Akande Fibisola from Lagos State is the Chairman Federal University, Lafia, while Prof Olu Aderounmu from Ondo State is the Chairman Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.

Col Abdulmumini Aminu (rtd) Katsina is the Chairman Federal University, Dutsin Ma, while Prof AbdulRahman Oba (Kwara) is the Chairman Federal University Dutse.

Prof Siyan Oyefeso (Lagos) is the Chairman Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Amb. Greg Mbadiwe (Imo) is the chairman Nnnamdi Aziwe University, Awka, Malam Isa Yuguda (Bauchi) is the Chairman National Open University of Nigeria and Dr Muiz Banire (Lagos) is Chairman Federal University of Transportation, Daura; Sen. Lanre Tejuosho (Ogun) is chairman Joseph Sarwan Tarka University, Makurdi.

Others are Chief Bisi Akande (Osun) Chairman University of Ibadan; Prof Zubairu Abdulahi (Kaduna) Chairman University of Uyo; AVM Sadiq Kaita (Rtd) chairman University of Abuja; and Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia) Chairman University of Port Harcourt.

Also appointed are DIG Udom Ekpoudom (Rtd) (Akwa Ibom) Chairman University of Calabar; Prof Umar Shuibu (Gombe) Chairman University of Benin; Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, (Ekiti) Chairman University of Lagos and Gen Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd) (Abia) is Chairman University of Nigeria.

The African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja has as its chairman Alhaji Bukar Goni from Yobe.