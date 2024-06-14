Tanta Innovative Empowers Students with IT Skills

Nume Ekeghe

Tanta Innovative Limited has equipped students with advanced knowledge and skills in quantum computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recognising the importance of staying ahead in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Abraham Tanta, led a transformative capacity-building initiative for the Department of Computer Science students at Chrisland University under the theme, ‘Techrise: Elevating the Future of Technology.’

The company said: “In today’s rapidly advancing world, staying abreast of technological trends is essential. As AI, quantum computing, and machine learning emerge at the forefront of human existence, building capacity in these fields becomes crucial for any nation striving to keep pace with technological advancements.”

As part of its corporate social responsibility(CSR), Tanta Innovative Limited provided students with an in-depth understanding of the latest advancements in AI, including practical demonstrations of ChatGPT 4o and its API integrations in modern software and mobile applications.

Tanta further stated: “In today’s IT world, advancements are happening at an unprecedented pace. Focusing on AI as a career choice is not only important but imperative. The demand for AI professionals is at an all-time high, and becoming proficient as a Prompt Engineer in various AI platforms will make you highly sought after.”

He highlighted the firm’s success in integrating AI solutions across diverse sectors, including retail and interior design, which has significantly reduced operational costs and enhanced efficiency.

“The importance of AI today cannot be overstated. We receive numerous requests from organisations seeking to embed AI into their daily operations, and we are proud to have successfully integrated AI into sectors such as health and real estate,” Tanta added.

The hands-on sessions included the creation and deployment of a medical software application, showcasing AI’s immense potential. Tanta Innovative Limited also pledged to mentor university undergraduates and opened doors for students interested in AI, machine learning, and quantum computing ecosystems.

This event not only equipped students with invaluable technical skills but also inspired them to pursue careers in cutting-edge fields, ensuring they are well-prepared to drive technological innovation in the future.