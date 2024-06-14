  • Friday, 14th June, 2024

Pensioners Present Yusuf with ‘Outstanding Governor of the Year’ Award

The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners(NUP) has bestowed upon the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, the title of the most pensioner-friendly Governor of the year.

This was contained in a statement issued by governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature  yesterday.

Presenting the award  to the governor, the National Chairman of the NUP), Mazi Godwin Ikechuku Abumisi, said  that it was incumbent upon the union to acknowledge the governor due to his steadfast dedication to the welfare of pensioners in the state.

“Your Excellency, you shine brightly as a beacon of support to our members. 

“Over the past year, you have authorised and disbursed N11 billion to clear the backlog of pension gratuity payments. 

“This milestone is unparalleled; no other governor has accomplished such a feat within a single year since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.”

In their messages of goodwill earlier, the state chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and NUP in Kano expressed gratitude to the governor for his unwavering commitment to addressing the pension liabilities amounting to N43 billion left by the previous administration.

Responding to the honour, Governor  Yusuf reiterated his unwavering dedication to supporting pensioners by the settlement of their gratuities and the timely disbursement of monthly pension allowances.

