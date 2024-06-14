Olomojobi Appointed as New Head of Service in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of Dr Olufolake Olomojobi as the new Head of Service(HoS) in the State Civil Service.

Olomojobi, until her new appointment, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education. She takes over from Sunday Komolafe, who is billed to retire from the State Civil Service on July 1, 2024, upon attaining the mandatory 35 years in the service.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode said, Dr Olomojobi’s appointment as HoS takes effect from Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji has commended Komolafe for his meritorious service to the state, especially his demonstrated resourcefulness, professionalism and administrative acumen which have greatly helped in repositioning the State Civil Service for optimal service delivery. The Governor wishes Komolafe success in his future endeavour.

Dr Olomojobi, the new HoS, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, (1994). She also holds a Masters’ degree in Public Health from the University of Lagos, Akoka (2000); and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Ado-Ekiti (now Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti) in 2005.

She has received several trainings in health management from renowned institutions including the Royal Institute of Public Health Administration, Rocester, London (2005); Harvard University School of Public Health/ WBI, Washington DC, USA; World Bank Institute, Wahington DC, USA. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Health Economics, Policy and Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science, United kingdom. (2017).

Dr Olomojobi started her career with the Ekiti State Civil Service as Assistant Director, Primary Health Care and Disease Control in May 2001. She served in different capacities in the State’s Ministry of Health before her elevation to the position of a Permanent Secretary in 2013.

Prior to her new appointment as HoS Olomojobi had served as Permanent Secretary in several ministries including: Ministry of Health (2013-2016); Hospital Management Board (2016-2018); Ministry of Health and Human Services (2018-2021); and Ministry of Education (2021 till date).

Born on September 20, 1971, Dr Olomojobi, who hails from Otun -Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area, is a recipient of the National Productivity Centre’s Award of Excellence in Leadership and Productivity. She is a member of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and Pioneer President, Ekiti State Medical Women Association of Nigeria (NWAN).