Nigeria Seeks Partnership With WTO to Achieve Economic Growth

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria has expressed the desire to collaborate with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in the area of economic policy development and technical assistance.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made this known on Wednesday after a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.



A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, quoted the Minister as saying that seeking such a partnership is in line with the federal government’s commitment to exploring all avenues, both domestic and international, to address economic challenges and foster a more robust economy.



Onyejeocha, who was accompanied on the visit by Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Ambassador Richard Adejola, said the visit was a step in leveraging global expertise and partnerships to drive economic growth and development in Nigeria.



The Minister also stated that her visit was to tap from the wealth of knowledge of the Director-General, World Trade Organisation, while seeking the support of the Organisation in federal government’s programmes in the labour sector.

Onyejeocha, who was in Geneva, Switzerland for the 112th Session of the International Labour Conference, said she took the opportunity of the Conference to visit Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and had gained a lot of knowledge and insight from her.