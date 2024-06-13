Why rising Nollywood Actress, Victoria Nwogu Is still winning hearts

Aside Victoria Nwogu’s ability to embody diverse roles and charisma. We have seen her take several stands on sanitary pads/monthly period wellness of the girl child having attended an all girls boarding school.

She schooled In Nnpc staff school, Royal Girls’ Academy both In Portharcourt before proceeding to the University of Portharcourt where she studied Political/Administrative Studies.

She was ushered Into the industry with THE SCREENPLAY In 2017. Her subsequent movies are MTVBase Shuga4, Church Love, Quagmire, Papa’s Gone Mad, How to save my marriage, Other side of History, Joe and a host of other engaging movies. Ije Awele Is definitely another one to watch out for as she stars alongside Onyeka Onwenu, Jidekene Achufusi, Seun Ajayi, Keppy Ekpenyong, Ejike Asiegbu, Ngozi Nwosu.

This new generation rising Actress, Victoria Nwogu says focus Is key for her. She takes to her Instagram page to post about her work; Victoria Nwogu Official

She says; The need to outdo herself every step of the way Is the catalyst to her creative process because the mind Is like a muscle, the more you train It the stronger it becomes. Furthermore she speaks on her goal being to have variety of experiences as an entertainer and be recognized for her work across the globe without forgetting where she comes from.