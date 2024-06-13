June 12: PDP ‘ll Always Defend Democracy, Says Sen Akobundu

Senator Austin Akobundu on Wednesday affirmed that there is no alternative to democracy even as he reminded Nigerians that the People Democratic Party, PDP could rightly be described as the midwife of the Fourth Republic which today celebrates 25 years of unbroken democracy – Nigeria’s longest so far.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, and honour the heroes and heroines, some who laid down their lives, others who sacrificed everything to make today possible, let us also celebrate the G9 – the nine courageous Nigerians who took the bull by the horns and demanded that the military exit power and allow democracy flourish in Nigeria.

“We must recall the role of the he G9 – comprising the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, the late Mallam Adamu Ciroma, the late Chief Solomon Lar, the late Chief Bola Ige, the late Senator Ella, and the late Alhaji Abubakar Rimi. Still alive to celebrate today’s Democracy Day are Alhaji Sule Lamido, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and Professor Jerry Gana – They were all PDP’s founding fathers and indeed the midwife of the Fourth Republic. We celebrate them today also” the Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District stated in his message to his constituents and all Nigerians.

Sen Akobundu described June 12 as symbolic because it marks a turning point in Nigeria’s political history and urged Nigerians to reflect and appraise how we have fared on our democratic journey.

“Though we are yet to get it right 100%, but I see democracy as the vehicle that will get us to the Promisedland

“It is my firm belief that Democracy is thriving now in our Country in this past 25 years because we collectively resolved to stand, defend and promote it no matter whose ox is gored. But, we must do more by imbibing that spirit of courage and boldness of our founding fathers to always insist on freedom of expression, equity, justice and rule of law, these are the pillars that will ensure that our democracy thrives and become sustainable.

“The beauty and strength of democracy is its willingness to accept criticism, self-correct, and embrace diverse perspectives. It is perhaps these core attributes that provoked Sir Winston Churchill to say that “No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.…’”

“As we mark this year’s Democracy Day, I assure Nigerians that the PDP will always fight and defend the cause of democracy and ensure the wellbeing, welfare and equity of all

“To my good people of Abia Central, your prayers and constructive criticisms are welcome flashlights as I navigate the legislative corridors to accomplish our development demands and bring home our democratic dividends.

“In line with its founding principles and spirit of its founding fathers, I and the PDP will always fight and defend the cause of democracy and ensure that Nigeria occupies it’s pride of place as the pride of Africa

“Happy Democracy Day Nigerians!”, Sen Akobundu stated in the message he personally signed