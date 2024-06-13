Group to Tinubu: Honour Humphrey Nwosu, Story of June 12 Incomplete without Him

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





A pro-Igbo youth group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has urged President Bola Tinubu to honour erstwhile chairman of National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

The group said as Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day, it must also remember that the story is incomplete without Nwosu who played a vital role in the 1993 election.

In a press statement by its President General, Mr. Goodluck Ibem, the group said: “A team that wins a match scored by one of the players was not made possible only by the player who scored the goal. The winning came as a result of the input of other players.

“That a free and fair election was conducted by National Electoral Commission, NEC, on June 12, 1993 was made possible because a man who believed in transparency and integrity was at the helm of affairs of the electoral body at that time.

“We must tell ourselves the truth that, if not for the impeccable integrity of Professor Humphrey Nwosu who conducted a free and fair election where Nigerians from all works of life, tribe and religion spoke their minds through the ballot box, there won’t be any Democracy Day to celebrate today.”

The group said Nwosu conducted a free and fair election where political freedoms and fair processes led to the acceptance of election results by all parties.

It said 12 June, 1993 election met international standards for a free and fair election.

“Nigerians are celebrating today because of Humphrey Nwosu and it will be totally unjust and unfair to forget to giving honour to whom honour is due.

“We therefore urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to honour Professor Humphrey Nwosu who made Nigerians proud by conducting the freest election ever in the history of the nation,” the statement read.