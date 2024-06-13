Group Commends Abass, Yalleman Over Police Act Amendment Bill

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





National Democratic Front (NDF) has commended the House of Representatives and its Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for considering the bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Police Act.

The Police Act Amendment Bill recently passed Second Reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill seeks to review the service years of police personnel to improve the experience and expertise of the police workforce, retain experienced personnel, reduce the cost of training and recruiting new officers, improve morale performance and job satisfaction, and address the shortage of experienced police personnel.

Secretary General of NDF, Dr. Abdulkadir Musa, in a statement issued Wednesday, also commended Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Yalleman, for his dedication to addressing security challenges in the country at all levels.

The group described the legislation as timely in the quest for a more robust, responsive, and people-friendly policing system.

It said, “We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation and commendation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the Chairman of the Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Yalleman, for their landmark consideration of the Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

“This amendment bill, which seeks to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Nigerian Police Force, is a significant milestone in the quest for a more robust, responsive, and people-friendly policing system in Nigeria.

“The bill’s provisions, which include the extension of police officers’ retirement age and service years, will undoubtedly lead to improved morale, retention of experienced personnel, and enhanced overall performance of the force.”

The group added that the bill would not only improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Nigerian Police, but also lead to enhanced overall performance of personnel.

It urged the Senate to concur with the House and for President Bola Tinubu to assent to the bill without delay.