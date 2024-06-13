Constituents Back Parliamentary System, as Dasuki Launches N100m Palliative Programme in Kebbe/Tambuwal Fed Constituency

Lawmaker representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Hon Abdussamad Dasuki, has launched a palliative programme of N100 million comprising cash, education grants and foodstuffs for people across the 21 wards in his constituency.

At the launch of the palliative programme on Thursday in Dogondaji, ahead of the Sallah festival, his constituents also endorsed the call to return Nigeria to Parliamentary system.

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Iran and Leader of Kebbe/Tambuwal Stakeholders Committee, Amb. Abubakar Cika, raised a motion in support of the legislative activities of Hon. Dasuki, including the clamour for a return to the parliamentary system. The motion was endorsed by the constituents.

Applauding the endorsement, Ambassador Cika said “only change of governance system will alleviate the suffering of the masses.”

Dasuki is the spokesman of the group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives that sponsored bills to alter the 1999 constitution to transition Nigeria from Presidential System to Parliamentary System of government. The advocates of change of system of government hinged their call on the excessive cost of running the presidential system and the need to have a more accountable, responsive and responsible government.

Kebbe/Tambuwal constituents also expressed their satisfaction with Hon. Dasuki’s performance so far, especially with regards to bills and motions targeted at tackling insecurity and the various financial support programmes for members of the constituency.

In the area of education, for example, Dasuki purchased 450 UTME forms for qualified students across Kebbe and Tambuwal local governments; organized and sponsored UTME tutorials and orientation programmes through his Legislative Assistant on Students; and paid Confirmation of Acceptance fees of N15,000 for each of the 150 newly admitted students of Shehu Shagari University of Education.

In his remarks, Hon. Dasuki said he would continue to prioritize the security and welfare of the people of Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in his second year in National Assembly.

He said he would pay attention to youth, women and skill acquisition programmes, disclosing that preparations had gone far to give more financial grants to youth and women in the constituency.

Others at the launch were party chairmen, elders, youth leaders, women leaders, market men and women and various groups from Kebbe and Tambuwal local governments.