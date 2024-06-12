Tinubu, Atiku Flay Attacks in Katsina, Urge Security Agencies to Go after Assailants

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar have strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks on citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Bandits were said to have attacked the two villages on Sunday afternoon. It was reported that the bandits killed no less than15 persons in Gidan Boka village and another five in Dan Nakwabo.

While describing the latest attacks as grisly and sinister, Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, emphasised that more would be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

Tinubu directed security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.

The President condoled with the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Katsina State, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

For his part, Atiku criticised the federal government for being reluctant in the issue of banditry despite “enormous” budgetary allocations for tackling insecurity.

Atiku, who wrote via his X page, said banditry and terrorism have become routine in the country.

“I am saddened by reports of the attack on Yargoje village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State, which claimed scores of lives and the kidnap of vulnerable women and children,” Atiku wrote.

“It is also sad that the bandits ambushed the police armoured personnel carrier responding to the distress call at Gidan Tofa and Dan Nakwabo villages, killing four police officers and two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps.

“Most worrisome to me is that these acts of banditry and terrorism have become routine, with the government seemingly helpless and nonchalant about it despite the enormous annual budget for defence.”

Atiku, called on the federal government to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

“While I sympathise with the families of the victims, I will once again call on the government to be alive to its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens,” he said.