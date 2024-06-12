Edo 2024: Group Knocks Akpata over False Accusations against PDP, Ighodalo

The Hope For Nigeria, a civil society group committed to promoting integrity and accountability, has condemned recent allegation by the candidate of Labour Party in the 2024 Edo governorship election, Olumide Akpata, that his billboards were destroyed by thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, as unfounded and false.

According to a statement from the group yesterday, Akpata’s “baseless accusations against the PDP and Dr. Asue Ighodalo are not only unfounded but also damaging to the political fabric of Edo State.”

He added: “We have observed that over the last three months, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his party the PDP have endured the vandalisation and destruction of their billboards by thugs.

“Despite these provocations, Dr. Ighodalo and his team have maintained their dignity, choosing to focus on constructive engagement with the people of Edo State rather than resorting to blame games or baseless accusations.”

However, the group noted that in stark contrast, Akpata’s response to similar incidents affecting his own campaign materials “has been to irresponsibly politicise the matter.”

“By accusing the PDP without a shred of evidence and issuing threats, Mr. Akpata has shown a reckless disregard for the principles of fair play and respect that should characterise any democratic process.

“His assertion that ‘no one has a monopoly on violence’ is particularly alarming and suggests a troubling willingness to escalate tensions rather than seek peaceful resolution.

“Hope For Nigeria calls on Mr. Akpata to immediately cease these unfounded accusations and to refrain from any further inflammatory rhetoric, capable of heating up the polity or causing a breakdown of law and order.

“The people of Edo State deserve a campaign focused on substantive issues, not one marred by baseless allegations and threats.

“If Mr. Akpata has any legitimate points to campaign on, we urge him to present them in a manner befitting a candidate who cares about the welfare of our state and its people.

“Edo State deserves better than this. We deserve leaders who prioritise the interests of the people above personal ambitions and political gain.

“We urge all political actors to elevate the discourse and engage in issue-based campaigns that address the real needs and concerns of our citizens.

“Hope For Nigeria will continue to monitor the situation closely and advocate for a political environment that respects the principles of democracy, accountability, and integrity.”