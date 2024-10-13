I Won’t Challenge Edo Election Outcome, Says Akpata

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the Edo State governorship election, Olumide Akpata, he won’t challenge the outcome in court.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, was declared winner of the September 21 poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 247,274 votes.

Akpata, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), came a distant third with 22,763 votes.

In a statement yesterday night, Akpata said his decision not to challenge the election results “transcends mere political calculation.”

“Today, as the statutory window for filing petitions at the gubernatorial election tribunal closes, we stand at a pivotal juncture in Edo State and Nigeria’s democratic journey,” the statement reads.

“After extensive deliberations with my legal team and key stakeholders, I have made the decision not to challenge the recent election results before the tribunal.

“This choice, borne out of deep reflection and rigorous analysis, transcends mere political calculation.

“It is a statement on the state of our democracy and a clarion call for all who cherish the principles of free and fair elections.

“As a legal practitioner with over three decades of experience, alongside my deputy, a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria, we have scrutinised every facet of this election.

“Our conclusion, reached after consulting with some of the nation’s finest legal minds, is not just about the outcome of a single election but about the very foundations of our democratic process.”

Akpata claimed that the irregularities that marred the election such as vote-buying, questionable collation procedures.

The senior lawyer said thaws irregularities are “symptomatic of a deeper malaise” afflicting the country’s electoral system.

“These are not mere technical infractions but fundamental breaches of the social contract between the government and the governed,” he added.

“My decision not to approach the tribunal is not a capitulation to injustice but a resolute stand against a flawed system.

“I choose to rise above the quagmire of protracted legal battles that sometimes serve to legitimise a fundamentally compromised process.

“Instead, I commit myself to the arduous but necessary task of systemic reform. Our fight transcends the confines of a courtroom; it is a battle for the very soul of our democracy.

“The stark reality we face is this: Nigeria’s electoral adjudication framework has become a labyrinth where justice is often lost to technicalities.

“The burden of proof placed on petitioners is not just high; it is often insurmountable. Moreover, the custodianship of crucial electoral materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is itself a necessary party and defendant in election petitions, presents practical challenges in building a compelling case within stipulated timeframes.

“These factors, combined with my vision for a more robust democratic framework, have informed my strategic decision to focus on grassroots mobilisation and advocacy for electoral reform.”

Akpata denied claims that his choice not to challenge the election result in court suggests that he has a “secret or backroom alliance” with the APC.

“I want to be crystal clear: these allegations are not just false; they are a malicious attempt to tarnish my reputation and the principles I stand for. These rumours are not just an attack on me but on the collective aspirations of every Edo citizen yearning for genuine change,” he said.

Akpata said he would dedicate his time to spearheading electoral reforms and building a vibrant opposition.