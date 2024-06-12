Deputy Senate President Tasks  Barau FC to Target Promotion to NPFL 

*Showers N5m, car, motorcycles on team for gaining promotion to NNL

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has applauded Barau Football Club (BFC) over the team’s promotion to the second tier Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL).

Senator Barau made the commendation when he received the club’s management and players at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday.

BFC defeated Yoca Crocodiles on Sunday in a penalty shootout that ended 3-2 in favour of the Maliya Boys.

Addressing the team, Senator Barau described the victory as a great achievement.

While applauding the team’s outstanding performance, the Deputy President of the Senate said his intention in establishing the club is to make it a global brand and contribute to the growth, employment, and development of the country’s youth.

“I wish to start by thanking Almighty God for this victory and thanking the management and the players for the hard work and dedication that culminated in this victory. When I established this club, I intended to make it a global brand. This has not changed. So, the journey has just started. This is the beginning of the beginning,” stressed the Senator in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir.

“Insha Allah, by next year, we will all converge here to celebrate our promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). You will go international. By God’s grace, this club will be the pride of all Nigerians,” he pledged.

While further assuring the management and the players of his commitment to making the club a world-class one, Senator Barau challenged the team to get ready for restructuring.

He donated a new coaster bus, one motorcycle to each player, and N5,000,000 bonus to the management and players.

Earlier, the club’s Chairman, Shehu Ibrahim Chanji, thanked the Deputy President of the Senate for his commitment to football development in the country. He said the BFC players were selected from across the country in the founder’s bid to bring all youths together and promote unity in the country.

“You have delivered your promises to us, which is why we are also delivering our promises to you. You paid our salaries, allowances, and match bonus promptly. Not only that, but our outfit is also one of the best in the country. This is something to be proud of. We are proud of you, ” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the players, Surajo Mukhtar said they are proud to play under the Barau Football Club, adding that people across the country celebrate and admire them for being part of the team.