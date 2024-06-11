  • Tuesday, 11th June, 2024

Sports Minister Summons NFF over Super Eagles Poor Results 

Featured | 26 mins ago

 The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has demanded a detailed technical report from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) following Super Eagles’ disappointing performances in this June FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles have only managed to secure only one point from a possible six, following a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo and losing 2-1 to Benin Republic in Abidjan in its third and fourth games of the qualifying series.

These results leave the Super Eagles with a total of just three points from a possible 12, of the four games played thus far in their quest to qualify for the Mundial to be jointly hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico. 

Senator Enoh expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcomes, especially considering the substantial support the NFF has received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in addition to the kind of open and positive working relationship between the Ministry and the NFF.

“The recent results are unacceptable,” Senator Enoh stated. “Despite the immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans, the Super Eagles have underperformed. 

“The NFF must provide a comprehensive technical report explaining the reasons behind this poor showing and give cause why there mustn’t be consequences for the disappointment caused both Government and the generality of Nigerians,” observed the Sports Minister.

He emphasised that Nigerian the football fans demand and deserve answers and accountability from the NFF. “Our supporters are passionate and devoted. They deserve an explanation for why our national team has not been performing to the expected standards since after the last AFCON.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.