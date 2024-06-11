  • Tuesday, 11th June, 2024

FG Declares Wednesday Public Holiday

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, 12th June, 2024 as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s democracy day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

He said: “As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity.”

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

Tunji-Ojo reiterated that the president is committed to positive reforms to revive the nation’s economy and enhance security.

The minister called on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that has been made, and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s democracy.

