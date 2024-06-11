Ekpo, Kyari Lead Industry Stakeholders to Brainstorm on Gas Sector Growth in Africa

Peter Uzoho





Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, would be leading top stakeholders in the energy sector at the maiden Africa Gas Innovation Summit (AGIS) to brainstorm on revolutionising the gas industry in the continent.

The inaugural AGIS 2024, which the promoters profiled as a ground-breaking event aimed at reshaping the future of Africa’s gas industry, would hold from June 13-14 this year, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

In a statement issued last night by the organisers, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, it said, the programme would run with the theme, “Igniting the Future: Driving Sustainability in Africa’s Energy Landscape through Gas Technology and Innovation.”

The summit expected to be a pivotal moment for the gas industry is being presented by the SPE Nigeria Council in collaboration with key partners such as the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), and Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

Also on the list of collaborating institutions are the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC), Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nigeria, African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), Decade of Gas Office, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and the African Energy Chamber, among others.

“AGIS 2024 represents a unique opportunity to drive sustainability and innovation within our energy landscape. By bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, we aim to foster a collaborative environment where cutting-edge research and technological advancements can thrive,” Chairman of SPE Nigeria Council, Mr. Salahuddeen Tahir stated.

According to the programme’s schedule, Ekpo would be the Special Guest of Honour while Kyari would be among selected guests to speak on the occasion even as the Executive Vice President, New Energies, Gas and Power, NNPCL, Olalekan Ogunleye would be the chief host of the event.

Tahir explained that the theme of the summit underscores the commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices through innovative gas technologies and highlights the crucial role of gas in Africa’s energy transition.

Tahir further said: “Our commitment is to not only advance sustainable energy practices but also to unlock the immense potential of gas as a key driver in Africa’s energy transition.

“AGIS 2024 is primed to a catalyst for revolutionising Africa’s gas sector through cutting-edge research and technological breakthroughs.

“With a focus on promoting innovation, shaping policy frameworks, unlocking financing avenues, nurturing capacity building, and cultivating entrepreneurship, this summit aims to ignite the future and drive sustainability in Africa’s energy landscape.”

He informed that the summit would feature a detailed technical agenda with a variety of sub-topics designed to address the most pressing issues and opportunities in the gas sector.

He revealed that the attendees would have the chance to engage with industry leaders, policymakers, financiers, and entrepreneurs, fostering a collaborative environment for knowledge sharing and networking.