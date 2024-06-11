  • Tuesday, 11th June, 2024

Dangiwa: FG’s Urban Renewal Projects Will Improve Living Conditions

Business | 2 hours ago

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Dangiwa, has stated that the planned slums upgrade and urban renewal projects will have significant impact on the lives and living conditions of Nigerians.

He listed housing upgrade, sanitation, environmental protection, agricultural support, boreholes and solar powered streetlights among others, as projects that will enhance aesthetics and functional spaces, as well as impact the economy.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning, Hon. Abiante Awaji, said the committee was in the ministry to fulfil its critical part of its oversight mandate.

He stated that this was meant to assess performance, establish effective utilisation of resources and identify challenges with a view to ensuring service delivery that would impact the lives of the Nigerian citizens.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.