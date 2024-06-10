Troops Neutralise Five Bandits, Recover Arms in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) have neutralised five bandits during a patrol along the Kachia-Kajuru axis, Kaduna state.

However, the presiding Catholic priest of St.Thomas Parish, Zaman Dabo Community, in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Ukeh, has been abducted by bandits. Ukeh was said to have been abducted at the parish rectory in the early hours of yesterday.

In a statement on Sunday, Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits met their Waterloo in Dantarau general area of Kajuru LGA.

He said report of the incident was communicated in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government.

The statement said the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated sub-machine gun, nine AK-47 magazines, 250 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two motorcycles and two handheld radio sets.

“At Dantarau community, the troops made contact with bandits and after a sharp exchange, five of the criminals were neutralized,” Aruwan said.

The statement also said the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch, successfully hit bandits camps in Sabon Birnin Daji general area of Igabi LGA of Kaduna.

“Credible human intelligence sources confirmed the successful operation resulting in several bandits taken out during the mission. “Some of the bandits sustained injuries and are reported to be lurking around the general area in need of medical support.

“Locals in the general area are warned to desist from providing medical support to questionable individuals without recourse to the nearest security agencies”, Aruwan warned.

He said Governor Uba Sani, was elated over the breakthrough and commended the troops under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. MLD Saraso – for their determined efforts.

The governor further extended commendation to the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshall NN Ananaba and his team, for the outstanding contribution to the security of the state and urged the military to keep up the momentum of the operations.