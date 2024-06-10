  • Monday, 10th June, 2024

Fitch Revises Outlook on Fidelity Bank to Positive

Business | 1 hour ago

Nume Ekeghe

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Fidelity Bank PLC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable while affirming the rating at ‘B-‘.

The credit rating agency has also affirmed Fidelity Bank’s National Long-Term Rating at ‘A(nga)’ with a Stable Outlook.

In a statement released recently, Fitch said that the outlook revision reflects its, “expectations that the bank’s capitalisation will strengthen in the near term as a result of core capital issuances, including to meet the new paid-in capital requirement of N500 billion for banks with an international licence effective by end-1Q26.”

According to the statement: “Fidelity’s IDRs are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-‘. The VR balances the concentration of operations in Nigeria’s challenging operating environment, very high credit concentration and high Stage 2 loans against a growing franchise, sound profitability metrics, good capital buffers and reasonable foreign-currency (FC) liquidity coverage.

“Fidelity’s National Ratings are driven by its standalone creditworthiness. They balance a growing franchise and good capital buffers against weaker profitability than higher rated peers.”

According to the agency, Fidelity’s operating profit/risk-weighted assets (RWA) averaged 3.6 per cent over the past four years.

