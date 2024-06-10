AfricaPlan Foundation Partners with Global Mentorship Initiative to Empower Nigerian Youth in Tech with Mentorship Program.

Enugu, Nigeria – AfricaPlan Foundation, a leading non-profit organization focused on tackling youth unemployment by providing access to decent work and economic opportunities in the tech industry for youth in Nigeria, today announced a partnership with the Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) to launch a mentorship program empowering Nigerian youth in the tech sector.

This innovative program will connect aspiring Nigerian tech talents who have passed through AfricaPlan Foundation’s training programs, with experienced mentors from across the globe. Mentees will benefit from personalized guidance, career advice, and industry insights to help them navigate the tech landscape and achieve their professional goals.

Speaking on the partnership, Oni Chukwu, the Founder & CEO of AfricaPlan Foundation said “We are thrilled to partner with the Global Mentorship Initiative to provide this invaluable opportunity for young Nigerians. Through our programs, especially the HackathonAfrica program, we have been able to equip Nigerian college graduates with in demand skills needed to excel in the tech industry. This collaboration with GMI will further provide our program beneficiaries with the network and connections needed to thrive”

“This partnership with the AfricaPlan Foundation represents a transformative step forward in magnifying our impact, directly linking mentorship with strategic development initiatives across Africa” said Jon Browning, CEO & Founder, of the Global Mentorship Initiative. “Together, we are not just preparing students for the workforce; we are equipping them to be the architects of their communities’ futures”.

About AfricaPlan Foundation AfricaPlan Foundation is a US based non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young Nigerians by enabling access to decent work opportunities in the burgeoning tech industry. Through innovative programs and initiatives, AfricaPlan equips young people with the skills, knowledge, and resources to kick start their tech career journey in today’s technology landscape.

About Global Mentorship Initiative The Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) is a global non profit organization dedicated to preparing experienced mentors across various industries through its 12 week mentorship program. GMI’s vision is to create pathways to prosperity for students and communities around the world.