Onana Saves Penalty as Cameroon Beat Cape Verde 

Vincent Aboubakar scored twice and Andre Onana saved a stoppage-time penalty as Cameroon convincingly beat Cape Verde 4-1 in Marc Brys’ first game in charge of the Indomitable Lions.

Brys’ appointment in April had opened up a row between the country’s football federation (FECAFOOT) and its Ministry of Sport, but the Belgian coach’s introduction to international management was largely stress-free.

Cape Verde looked a shadow of the side which had reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year – one round further than Cameroon had managed – with set-pieces proving their undoing.

The result in Yaounde was beyond doubt when Onana saved Kevin Pina’s penalty in the 94th minute, and the Manchester United goalkeeper was then fouled by Gilson Benchimol when he attempted to gather the loose ball on his goalline.

The result takes the Central Africans back to the top of Group D in African qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ahead of Libya on goal difference with both teams on seven points after three games.

Africa will have nine sides at the expanded 2026 finals, with all qualifying group winners assured of a place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.