Obi Hails South Africa’s Election, Says Poll Showed Conduct of Nigeria’s 2023 Election Shameful

*Let’s avoid mistakes of 2023, Abure tells Labour Party members

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed South Africa’s election as a shining example while describing Nigeria’s 2023 polls as ‘shameful’.



Obi stated this in a post via his verified X handle yesterday.

This is as the National Chairman of LP, Mr. Julius Abure, called members of the party to learn from their history and trajectory in order to avoid the mistakes encountered during the 2023 general election, stressing that learning from the mistakes would help the party to plan better for 2027.

Obi said the disparities in the electoral procedures of both nations were regrettable, adding that it reflected Nigeria’s ongoing struggles with democratic governance.



He noted that with about 60 per cent voter turnout, over 90 per cent of polling stations opening on time, and allowing diaspora voting, the results and updates were provided in real-time without any technical glitches during the election.

He wrote: “The outcome of the recent South African election results remains a shining example of what a transparent and efficient democratic electoral process should look like.



“This demonstrated the robustness and transparency of their system. The seamless online dissemination of results further highlights their commitment to democratic principles and technological advancement.



“This is in stark contrast to the ‘show of shame’ that the giant of Africa, Nigeria, presented to the world in 2023. Nigeria’s 2023 election, with less than 30 per cent voter turnout and over 60 per cent of polling stations starting late, no diaspora voting, and plagued by allegations of fraud and widespread irregularities, experienced all forms of glitches despite enormous expenditure to the tune of about a billion dollars (direct allocation of ₦313 billion and donor agencies’ support).



“The process has been widely discredited. The differences between the two countries’ electoral processes are both stark and lamentable. South Africa’s Election Results Centre, with its state-of-the-art electronic board, showcased results with unparalleled precision and speed.

“Meanwhile, Nigeria’s electoral process is mired in controversy and lacks transparency. This glaring juxtaposition is a painful reminder of our country’s ongoing struggles with democratic governance.



“It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms to ensure that our elections are free, fair, and credible. We must learn from South Africa’s example and strive to build a system that restores the people’s faith in our democracy.



“The time for action is now, and we cannot afford to delay any longer in addressing these critical issues for a new Nigeria is Possible!”

Let’s Avoid Mistakes of 2023, Abure Tells Labour Party Members

In another development, the National Chairman of LP, Abure, has called members of the party to learn from their history and trajectory in order to avoid the mistakes encountered during the 2023 general election.



Abure said this when he inaugurated the newly-constituted Mobilisation and Integration Directorate of the party in Abuja.

One of the terms of reference of the directorate was to coordinate the registration of all members of the OBIDIENT family and integrate them fully into the structure of the party.



Reacting to the LP’s initial plan to create the Directorate of the OBIDIENT Affairs, Obi had stated that the OBIDENT Movement was beyond any political party, explaining that its membership cuts across different political parties and cannot be domiciled in one political party.



But inaugurating the directorate, which Abure renamed Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, the LP national chairman charged it to effectively assimilate willing members of the OBIDIENT family to the party and ensure that they are financial members of the party.

According to Abure, “it is my view that if the party structure was stronger in 2023 during the general election, it would have probably been able to defend a lot of our stolen votes which would have made Peter Obi the President of Nigeria.



“We have seen instances where weak and unpopular candidates have been delivered or more succinctly win elections by strong party structure. On the other hand, there are instances in which extremely popular and visible candidates have lost elections due to a weak party structure.



“It is on this basis that we intend to strengthen the structure of the party, make it formidable, rebuild the party and begin to identify strong, passionate and dedicated party members that we can use in future as agents and defenders of the party, who will be able to stand the time to advocate and stand for the party in future elections.



“It is my view and opinion that the time to begin is now. I think that the fire brigade approach adopted by the party in the 2023 general election can obviously be avoided. I believe strongly that if we start planning from now for the 2027 general election, it will be better for the party and for all those who truly and really want a New Nigeria.

Abure said that the party was also not unmindful of the very nature of the OBIDIENT movement but “we concluded that this communication gap, no doubt will need to be addressed.”



He said: “In view of the controversies and misconceptions which followed the publication of the names and setting up of the Directorate of the OBIDIENT affairs, we have decided to rename it as the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.”

Abure said with the renaming of the directorate, there was no gainsaying that the scope of the directorate had been expanded.