NAPTIP Probes Activities of Orphanages Nationwide

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, has revealed that many orphanages in the country were under investigation for child trafficking.

She made the revelation during a one-day community dialogue and advocacy on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) organised by the agency for stakeholders in Gwagwalada local council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The NAPTIP DG said some orphanages committed a lot of infractions that can be categorised as human trafficking, noting that: “We are investigating a lot of orphanages around the country; NAPTIP is currently prosecuting some of these orphanages.

“The agency is witnessing a lot with these orphanages. No orphanage has the right to conclude the adoption of children. NAPTIP comes in when there is an element of human trafficking,” she added.

She warned operators of orphanages to be careful about their mode of operation, adding that Nigerians should avoid adopting babies from such homes.

In February, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration sealed the Priesthood Orphanage in Karon Majigi village, Abuja, for allegedly trafficking 23 children between the ages of one and 14 years.

The children, who were rescued from the orphanage, were alleged to have been trafficked from Plateau State.

The NAPTIP head also condemned the act of child molestation, lamenting that it has become a rampant issue facing the young one today.

She said: “Issues of sexual and gender-based violence happen mostly at the community level and we must all create solutions that deal directly with these problems and the solutions can only come from you as stakeholders. The grievous offences like, infliction of injury, female genital mutilation should not be settled at the community level. These are very serious offences that deserve legal action and settling these kinds of issues at the community level is just blatant injustice to the victim.”

She added: “So, protecting offenders, and intimidating witnesses, hinders justice and also leads to a lot of withdrawal of cases. Also note that it is a serious crime to tamper with evidence. You tamper with evidence that can help law enforcement investigations, intimidation, threats, blackmailing, or when you give the witness money. All these are serious offences that someone can be arrested for. It is also a crime to obstruct any law enforcement officers from doing their job.”

Earlier, the Chairman of Gwagwalada area council, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, said: “One of the major problems we have in our society today is gender-based violence, which has become a phenomenon in our society. And thank God that people are coming in to join hands with the governments to see how we can eradicate or at least bring to the minimum the menace in society.”

He added that: “Our youth are our future leaders, and the way we take care of them is how they will be tomorrow.”