Kenny Blaq and a Tour of  Three Cities

CONCERT

A quick wit, infectious energy, and unmatched stage presence effortlessly catapulted Kenny Blaq—renowned as the ingenious amalgam of music, satire, and comedy—up the ladder rungs of fame. Currently back in the limelight with a “back better than ever” catchphrase, the 31-year-old multiple awards-winning sensational act, who once left his mark at London’s iconic Indigo at the O2 on September 30, 2018, in partnership with the acclaimed UK-based show promoter SMADE, is now poised to captivate audiences in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja. This would be for the fourth edition of his dazzling show, The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq, which promises evenings brimming with uproarious laughter and soul-stirring melodies.

Blaq, recognised in 2018 as one of the 100 most influential youths in Africa after winning the Future Awards Africa Prize for Comedy in 2017, still sustains attention and renown. On this upcoming three-city charm offensive, he plans to collaborate with top Nigerian comedians and musicians to deliver electrifying performances loaded with side-splitting laughter and melodic sounds. This exciting lineup promises an escape from the commonplace, transporting fans to a world of laughter and enticing rhythms.

A sneak peek into the proposed tour itinerary reveals the spectacular opening night, which is set for July 28 in the energetic, littoral commercial city of Lagos, enchanting audiences at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites. The tour continues to the majestic Aztec Arcum Event Centre in Port Harcourt on September 1, leading up to the grand finale on October 6 at Abuja’s esteemed Transcorp Hilton, as an icing on the spectacular three-city stint.

The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq series, a magnificent spectacle where the symphonic marriage of music and comedy creates an enchanting patent of entertainment, has not only captivated audiences but has also become a trailblazing sensation in the performing arts industry. This groundbreaking creative marvel, crafted by the virtuoso stand-up comedian and singer—whose real name is Otolorin Kehinde Peter—stands as a testament to his unparalleled inventiveness and artistic prowess. With an exquisite fusion of humour and harmonious melodies, Kenny Blaq’s performance transcends the conventional bounds of comedy and music, offering a transformative and immersive experience that blurs the distinctions between genres and elevates him to undreamed-of heights within the entertainment realm.

Meanwhile, Blaq, who prides himself on years of expertise built on performances in several national and African events, is reported to be currently on a 10-city tour of Canada, the turnout of which he says has been amazing. “I cannot wait to finish here and come back home to prepare for the oxymoron of Kenny Blaq,” a press statement quoted him as saying. “My fans should anticipate different sides of me better than what they have seen before on July 28, September 1, and October 6, this year, and I will ensure the Nigerian tour will be talked about for several years. Get your tickets!”

Fans have also been enjoined to follow him on his social media platforms for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, and much more.