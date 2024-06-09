Borno Gov, Zulum, Transmits Power to Deputy, Proceeds on One-month Vacation

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has transmitted power to his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, to serve as acting governor of the State in his absence.

An executive communication read by the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA), Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, during an emergency session of the House on Friday, said Governor Zulum will be proceeding on a one-month vacation.

Hon. Lawan noted that the action of the governor was in accordance with the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), adding that Kadafur will act as governor from June 10 to July 8, 2024.

“Borno State House of Assembly has received an Executive Communication informing the Members of handing over the affairs of activities of the office of the Executive Governor of Borno State to the Deputy Governor,” Lawan stated.

The Speaker added that the move was necessary to ensure the continuity of governance and smooth running of the affairs of the state in the absence of the governor.

The governor commended the cordial working relationship and understanding between the Executive and the Legislative Arms of government in the State.

Recall that Governor Zulum had during his first tenure similarly transmitted power to his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, during which he performed the annual Hajj exercise.

Meanwhile, the House leader, Hon. Dige Muhammad, representing Kala Balge state constituency, moved a motion for the House to proceed on a recess and return on July 9, 2024, which was seconded by Hon. Yakubu Kimba of Biu State Constituency.

The motion was thereafter adopted by the House and it adjourned accordingly.