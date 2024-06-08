Minister of Tourism, Ade-John Inspects Ongoing Renovation at Obudu Resort

The Minister for Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John, recently visited the Obudu Mountain Resort to inspect ongoing renovation activities currently being carried out by the new concessionaire, CIBA Hospitality Limited.

The concessionaire to the Obudu Mountain Resort (formerly Obudu Cattle Ranch) is already into a business relationship with Marriot International to redevelop and manage the facility.



CIBA Construction Company Limited was last year picked as the most preferred concessionaires to re-design, redevelop and upscale the Resort.

A statement yesterday, quoted Dami Adepoju of Marriot Hotels International, the progressive partnership with CIBA Hospitality Limited on the remodeling and management of the Obudu Mountain Resort, to have provided an alignment with leisure and business travelers’ behaviors.



The visit by the minister to the Resort was to assess the current state of the resort in alignment with the national eco/community tourism roadmap of the current administration, and being driven by the Federal Ministry of Tourism.



“This is to ensure that tourism sector delivers economic benefits, positive social change and profound goodwill to the country,” the statement added.

While responding, the Group Managing Director of CIBA Construction Company limited, Mr. Josiah Samuel commended the Minister for Tourism for her great strides since assuming office.

He assured the Minister and the Cross-River government that CIBA Hospitality Limited would work to revive and reposition the Obudu Mountain Resort, to stand out as one of the recognisable touch-points in tourism industry in Africa.

“Glady, the ongoing construction of the Obudu International Passenger and Cargo Airport is a growth pole that will open socio-economic activities of Obudu axis. When completed, it will serve as an accessibility point for international travellers, as well as tourists who desire to meet nature and enjoy the serene environment and scenic views that the Obudu Mountain Resort offers.

“Obudu International Passenger and Cargo Airport will provide critical connectivity that will be a significant engine of economic development and catalyst for growth and will be beneficial for communities in northern Cross River as well as industries in Ebonyi, Benue and Taraba States that are reliant on quick transportation, such as logistics, manufacturing, and e-commerce,” the statement added.