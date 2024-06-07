Meeting of Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage Underway

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The meeting of the tripartite committee on a new national minimum wage is underway.

The meeting, which is the fifth since the suspension of the industrial action by organised labour, is holding behind closed doors at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Some prominent members of the committee are in attendance, including the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF); Minister of Labour and Employment (State), Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma; a representative of the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; as well as the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

When the meeting was held on Thursday, members of the committee gave assurances that a figure may be announced on Friday.

Recall that the organised labour had suspended their industrial action for one week, to enable the committee to finalise their negotiation and come up with a figure, that would be sent to the National Assembly.

THISDAY had earlier reported that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage will arrive at a figure by Friday (today).

Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this after the committee’s five-hour meeting on Thursday.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Uzodimma said the committee would arrive at a figure when the committee reconvenes by 11am on Friday.

On the rumours making the rounds that a figure of N105,000 had been agreed, the governor said no such decision had been reached but assured workers in the country that the figure agreed on the new minimum wage would be made known after Friday meeting.

The committee had also met on Wednesday at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, the same venue of today’s meeting.