Abiodun Appoints Two More Permanent Secretaries

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor,  Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment  of Mrs. Adejumoke Adewole and Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunyinka as Permanent Secretaries in the Public Service of the state.

The appointment of the Permanent Secretaries was disclosed in a statement by the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya.

Onasanya said the appointment was made in due recourse to the provision of Section 208 (c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and having considered merit, professionalism, inclusiveness and seniority in the Civil/Public Service of the State. 

He added that the appointees were carefully selected from the pool of directors, who were successful in the Ogun State Pipeline Leadership Development Programme conducted for top management level officers to be eligible for appointment into the position of Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil/Public Service.

He said that the appointment, was in addition to the appointment of Mr. Augustine  Oyesanwen, Mrs. Olanike Olawunmi Ogunbona and Mrs. Arinola Nusirat Adetayo Deputy Director  as Permanent  Secretaries  by the governor, as announced in April, 2024.  

The Head of Service enjoined the  new Permanent Secretaries to bring exceptional leadership, dedication and expertise to this new role while striving for excellence in the continuous implementation of the ‘Building Our Future Together’ Agenda of  the governor.

Meanwhile, the Governor will conduct the Swearing-in ceremony of all the five newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the Public Service of the State today, Friday, 7th June, 2024.

