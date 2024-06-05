  • Wednesday, 5th June, 2024

Oluremi Tinubu Mourns NCWS President, Hajiya Lami Lau

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

.Says her death a loss to struggle for women emancipation 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has received with shock the passing on of the President of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau.

The First Lady, in a release signed by her on Wednesday, described the demise of Hajiya Lau as a great loss to the struggle for the emancipation of the womenfolk in the country.

Mrs Tinubu while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased commiserated with her immediate family, friends, women community and the NCWS at large.

The First Lady in the condolence message stated, inter alia:

“I received the news of the passing of the National President of the National Council of Women Societies Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau with shock. What a great loss in the struggle for the emancipation of our womenfolk!

“Hajiya Lau’s dedication to the empowerment and upliftment of women across Nigeria was unparalleled. Her tireless efforts, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark. She was a beacon of strength and a source of inspiration for countless women, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her husband, children, family, friends, and the entire NCWS community. May you find comfort in the memories of her remarkable life and her many contributions to the cause of women’s rights and social justice.

“May Allah forgive all her short comings and grant her Aljanah Fridaus.”

