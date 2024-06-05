INEC Extends CVR Exercise in Edo, Ondo States

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, approved extension of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise from Thursday 6th to Sunday 9th June 2024, in Edo and Ondo States to enable more eligible persons register.

The commission in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, and made available to journalists in Benin City, said the extension followed appeals by stakeholders.

He said: “The duration of the exercise is extended from 9.00am – 5.00 pm daily.

“Furthermore, the number of centres has been increased beyond the 397 wards and the two state offices in Benin City and Akure to include all the 36 local government area offices of the commission in the two states.

“More machines will also be deployed to areas identified to have peculiar needs such as difficult terrain or communal issues.

“Like the ward registration centers, detailed information on the names and location addresses of the LGA offices have also been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for the guidance of registrants in the two states. The exercise is progressing well in the two states.

“As at yesterday, Monday 3rd June 2024, eight days after the commencement of the CVR, a cumulative total of 120,458 new voters have registered. Of this figure, 55,861 (46.4%) are male while 64,597 (53.6%) are female. Majority of the registered voters (82,003 or 68.8%) are youths (18-34 years).

“In terms of occupation, 43,419 or 36.8%) are students while 812 (0.67%) are Persons with Disability (PWDs). The public should please note that these are preliminary figures. The final figures will be published on a state-by-state basis and for all categories of registrants at the end of the exercise and after data clean-up using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS)”.

The commission appealed to eligible voters to seize the opportunity of the extension to register, transfer or correct personal information on their PVCs as provided by law, stressing that no further extension will be granted by the Commission.