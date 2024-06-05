German Parliamentarian Felicitates Ojadah on  Leadership Award

Onuminya Innocent

A member of the parliament of Germany and Deputy House Speaker on Integration, Kelvin Uguru, has felicitated Dr. Jonathan Ojadah, on his nomination for Lifetime Leadership Achievement Award by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

In his congratulatory letter, Uguru, described the proposed conferment of award on Ojadah as a well-deserved honour.

According to Uguru, “With an overwhelmingly conviction through my personal mentoring analysis of your selfless engagement in leadership across the borders in pursuance for global peace and good governance and the significant impact made in consequent to your work, I unapologetically hold that to self-evidence to declare your nomination to a Lifetime Leadership Achievement Award by the 47th President of the United states of America, Joe Biden, as well-deserved honour.

“We will be glad to celebrate and host you in Berlin during your visit to Europe, especially for the official inauguration of the UNIPGC–Europe Chapter and induction of executives in Berlin, Germany from May 29 to June 3, 2024.”

Ojadah, a Nigerian and United Nations International Peace and Governance Council(UNIPGC) Global President and IRDCUN-EU Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has made the list of 2024 United States President’s Lifetime Achievement award.

This grand event and award presentation is set to unfold in the prestigious city of Houston Texas, USA, from July 27 to 29, 2024.