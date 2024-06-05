Another Tanker Explosion Claims Lives in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Within less than two months, another tanker explosion has claimed the lives of three persons along the Obiri-Ikwerre Flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government of Area of Rivers State.

On April 26, 2024, a tanker loaded with petrol in a collision with another trailer, exploded and killed so many persons along Eleme-Onne Expressway road in the state.

THISDAY gathered that the heavy-duty truck carrying about eight CNG cylinders fell on the Obiri Ikwerre flyover yesterday morning, and burst into flames killing the victims who were within the area as at the time of incident.

It was gathered that the incident, which generated unusual sounds, caused many people within the neighborhood to mistaken it for dynamite or strong explosive causing some to run for safety.

Sources from the scene of incident said the truck overturned and exploded while attempting to navigate a roundabout at the said flyover along the East-West Road.

One of the sources, said that the explosion was strong enough to shatter windows and cause vibrations in surrounding areas, with some residents around Rumuosi, Ozuoba and Ogbogoro reporting smashed windows and feeling the vibrations.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that few minutes after the incident occurred, firefighters from the Federal Fire Service arrived to put out the fire of the burnt head of the tanker as the trunk miraculously was not gutted by the fire.

It was further observed that the intersections of the flyover leading to the scene of the incident were condoned off with tapes as police and other sister agencies were seen diverting traffic towards that route to an alternative one.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Prince Sunday, escaped death, he fled the incident before the explosion occured.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Grace Iringe-Koko has confirmed the incident, noting that three persons died in the fire outburst.