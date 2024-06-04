  • Monday, 3rd June, 2024

Stakeholders to Discuss Digital Economy at Digital PayExpo

Business | 24 mins ago

Emma Okonji

Stakeholders in the payment industry are set to discuss the digital economy at the 24th edition of the annual Digital PayExpo conference and exhibition, which holds in Lagos.

The two-day conference and exhibition bring together the players and practitioners in the payment industry with consumer of financial services.  

According to a statement signed by the convener, Adeyinka Adeyemi, the theme of the 2024 conference – Redefining Payment has been chosen based on reflection on the myriads of disruptive innovations changing the payment landscape almost on a daily basis. He noted that several factors were responsible for the revolution in the  payments and banking industry, which include the increasing role of women in financial technology and the transformative impact of the digital-first generation on payments, adding that they formed some of the  considerations for the design of this year’s conference which will feature highlights such as Women in Fintech Forum, Millennials and GenZ Forum, Young Founders’ Forum and the finale of the Pay Innovation Pitch. 

Confirmed guests and speakers at the conference include the Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote – Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju – Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, Commissioner of Finance, Lagos State and Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission. 

