  • Tuesday, 4th June, 2024

NGO Celebrates Founder’s Induction as World Peace Advocate

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The members and volunteers of the Kenmara Agricultural and Health Foundation, a non- profit organisation,  have felicitated  their Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Kenneth Biogbo, over his induction as a member of the International Association of World Peace Advocates.

The organization, which is committed to empowering individuals and communities through sustainable development and social transformation in a statement by the Project Manager and Member, Board of Directors, Kenmara Agricultural and Health Foundation,

Amb Madock Joshua, described the award as commendable and a testament of the founder’s commitment to promoting peace and harmony in the society and the world at large.

He added that  Biogbo inspiring efforts have a profound impact on many beneficiaries.

The induction of Biogbo who is also the CEO of Diros Nigeria Limited took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during the International Day of the United Nations Peace Keepers, celebrated  recently  with the theme “Fit for the Future, Building Better Together.” 

A total of 17 persons were inducted during this year’s induction ceremony by the International Association of World Peace Advocates, is world-class organisation with the United Nations ECOSOC special consultative status since 2019.

