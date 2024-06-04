IFC Awards Access Bank ‘Best Trade Partner Bank West Africa’

Kayode Tokede





Access Bank has been recognised as the “Best Trade Partner Bank West Africa 2024” by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Presented at the Global Trade Partners Meeting (GTPM), held recently in Barcelona, Spain, the prestigious award highlights Access Bank’s outstanding performance and commitment to fostering trade finance across the continent.

The bank explained, in a statement, that the GTPM, organised by the IFC, was one of the most significant events in the global trade finance industry, and was known for its unique footprint due to IFC’s extensive reach and client base in emerging markets.

The 2024 event marked the 20th anniversary of IFC’s Global Trade Finance Programme. It attracted a record number of delegates, featuring prominent speakers and panellists, who provided valuable insights into the global trade landscape.

Commenting on the award, Executive Director, African Subsidiaries, at Access Bank, Seyi Kumapayi, said, “We are honoured to receive this award from IFC, which is a testament to our relentless efforts in leveraging our extensive network across Africa to scale trade opportunities between the continent and the rest of the world. Access Bank remains committed to facilitating trade that drives economic growth and prosperity for our stakeholders and the regions we serve.”

Speaking during a panel discussion, titled, “IFC: 20 Years in Trade, Partnerships and Perspectives,” Head, Trade and Global Transaction Banking (Africa), Access Bank, Rowly Isioro, addressed the importance of building resilient trade finance systems in emerging markets.

Isioro highlighted how the IFC Global Trade Finance Programme had evolved over the years from IFC, providing guarantees for letters of credit to accommodate other trade instruments, like promissory notes and green trade or climate-friendly transactions.

“Africa is ripe for partnerships that can drive substantial economic growth,” Isioro said.

He added, “At Access Bank, we are dedicated to developing innovative solutions that tackle the unique challenges faced by African businesses, such as currency volatility and regulatory complexities.

“By strengthening our trade finance infrastructure, and by leaning on the interconnectivity of our subsidiaries – strategically spread across Africa’s key trade blocs – we aim to facilitate smoother trade flows and empower our clients to seize global opportunities effectively.”