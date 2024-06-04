Flour Mills of Nigeria Records  49% Rise in Revenue to N2.3tn

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), a food and agro-allied company has recorded 49 per cent increase in revenue to N2.3 trillion in its financial results for the full year ended March 31, 2024.

The performance demonstrate resilience and agility in navigating a dynamic economic landscape.

The Group’s revenue of N2.3 trillion was driven by sustained demand across all business segments and was higher than N1.5 trillion in the previous year. Gross profit increased by 54 per cent to N273 billion, reflecting effective portfolio management product innovations, pricing and cost optimization measures leading to 61 per cent growth in Operating Profit.

Profit Before Tax and foreign exchange impact improved by 90 per cent to N141 billion. The group generated significant cash flow, with a solid net cash position of N176 billion, providing flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and the ability to fulfil debt obligations.

Speaking on the impressive performance, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FMN, Boye Olusanya, said: “Our consistent execution and growth underscores FMN’s financial and operational resilience. Despite the challenging economic environment, we have solidified our position as a market leader in the Food and Agro-allied sector, driven by innovative product offerings and efficient operations.”

The Agro-allied segment also witnessed remarkable growth, with revenue increasing by 17 per cent and profit before tax rising by four per cent. The segment’s success was driven by larger export volumes, moderate price adjustments, and the introduction of new products in the Fertilizer business.

Also Commenting on the group’s financial performance, Group Chief Finance Officer, Anders Kristiansson, said: “As we drive more efficiencies across the group, we expect to continue delivering value in line with our long-term strategic plan. It is based on this mandate that the Board also approved 180 kobo dividends for our shareholders, a decision driven by our value delivery mandate. Our solid cash generation and reduction of net debt provides the flexibility to navigate economic uncertainties and invest in growth opportunities.”

FMN remains committed to its strategic priorities, including local content integration, production line expansions, and a strong innovation pipeline. The group’s robust financial position and diversified business model positions it well to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive sustainable growth.

Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.

FMN group strives in its purpose to “Feed the Nation, Everyday” through its five core food value chains: Grains, Sweeteners, Oils and Fats, Proteins, and Starches. FMN creates value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.