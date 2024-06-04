Chinwe Eboh Explores Extraordinary Success of Nigerians in ‘Nnewi: The Land of Gold’

Nnewi, a notable town in Anambra State, is known for its wealth. Its development is a typical example of the resilience of the Igbos. This achievement was celebrated in the latest film by the renowned actor, producer, and screenwriter Chinwe Eboh.

The film ‘Nnewi: The Land of Gold’ was recently screened at a private event in Otolo, Nnewi. It delves into the extraordinary stories of the most successful individuals in Nigeria and Africa, highlighting their journeys and generational histories. The film boasts an impressive lineup of A-list Nollywood actors like Pete Edochie, Jim Iyke, Sambasa Nzeribe, Patience Ozokwor, Zubby Michael, Lilian Esoro, Enyinna Nwigwe, Ebele Okaro, Ada Ameh, Chinwe Eboh, Onyi Alex, and Belinda Effah.

Eboh not only produced the film but also acted in it, showcasing her versatility and dedication to the craft. She wrote the screenplay, overcoming significant challenges in developing the plot over six months before the principal shoot commenced. The production spanned three months, with scenes shot across Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, and Nnewi, and was directed by Toka Macbaror.

Eboh’s commitment to storytelling continues with her upcoming projects, ‘The Bomb’ and ‘King of Men Eze Nwanyi,’ both of which are currently in post-production. Her passion for storytelling and her ability to bring complex narratives to life have also earned her recognition and acclaim.