UTME: JAMB Reschedules Exam for over 24,000 Candidates

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that 24,535 candidates who sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had been rescheduled to retake the examination.

The board said the decision was prompted by substantial non-compliance with the its standards in the affected candidates examination centres.

A statement signed by JAMB’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, yesterday said the board had also released an additional 3,921 withheld results.

“The Board has painstakingly analysed the process and conduct of the 2024 UTME in some centres where there are strong proofs of substantial non-compliance with the Board’s standards.

”Consequently, 24,535 candidates have been rescheduled to retake the examination in their chosen examination towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Meanwhile, 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results that had been cleared have now been released.

”Therefore, concerned candidates are urged to check their results from Saturday, June 1,2024 by sending RESULT to 55019 or 66019 to ascertain their status as those cleared would have their results while those rescheduled would be told that they had been rescheduled.

“The rescheduled candidates are to print their supplementary Examination Notification Slip from Tuesday, June 4, 2024 to ascertain their designated examination centres,” JAMB stated.

The release, it said, brings the total results released to 1,883,350, adding that the rescheduled examination, about two weeks from now, is to give affected candidates adequate time to prepare for the exercise.

” This notice does not concern candidates whose results have been released. Candidates with prima facie case(s) of examination misconduct, would be further interrogated to establish their culpability after which appropriate measures would be taken on them and announced,” the examination body stressed.