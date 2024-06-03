Strike: Airlines Cancel, Delay Flights as Unions Shut Roads to Lagos Airport

Chinedu Eze

Airlines operating from Lagos airport terminals and other terminals across airports in the country on Monday cancelled and delayed flights as a result of the strike by aviation workers.

Entrances into Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, (MMA2) and General Aviation Terminal (GAT) were blocked, forcing passengers to walk with their luggages into the airport terminals.

For some airlines, their flights were not permitted to depart the airports, leaving passengers stranded across terminals.

The aviation workers had on Sunday said they will on Monday June 3rd, join the indefinite strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the Federal Government’s refusal to raise the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

In a letter by Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, (ANAP) signed by Abudul Rasaq Saidu, secretary general of the association, he stated that they were aware of the complaints and hardship being faced by all working class people “but in spite of the masses outcry the federal government did not reason to do the needful to pay acceptable wages.”

Saidu further stated that “the non-challant attitude of the national assembly on the face-off between the organised labour and the federal government is ridiculous and very unacceptable.

The letter stated that “in light of the aforementioned, all ANAP members and indeed all aviation workers are hereby directed to stay away from work at midnight of Sunday, 2nd June 2024 as directed by both the NLC and TUC till further notice.”

Ado Sanusi, managing director, Aero Contractors who confirmed the development said while flights were being operated, there were delays because of the disruptions caused by aviation workers.

Sanusi said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) were still providing essential services to the airlines but flights were being delayed because passengers were finding it difficult to access the terminals.

A statement by the United Nigeria Airline disclosed that none of its scheduled flights had been permitted to depart the airport, significantly affecting its services and operations.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to your travel plans. Please be rest assured that we are actively monitoring the situation to evaluate its impact on our operations and will provide updates accordingly,” the airline stated.