LASG Engages Stakeholders on Proposed New Innovation Bill

Ugo Aliogo

In a move to cement Lagos State’s position as the innovation powerhouse of Nigeria and beyond, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST) has convened a high-level stakeholder engagement forum at the Eko Innovation Centre, Ikoyi.

In a statement, it was noted that the event brought together key players from across sectors to deliberate on the proposed Lagos Innovation Policy Bill, a groundbreaking legislation that promises to catalyze innovation and foster an enabling environment for technological advancement.

The statement said the event, chaired by the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Olatubosun Alake, was an avenue for co-creation and collaboration, a move that has been variously been described as Lagos State Government’s commitment to an inclusive and participatory approach to policymaking. 

Earlier in his remarks, Alake emphasized the important role of Lagos State in driving innovation investment in Nigeria and indeed, Africa, noting that approximately 70 to 80 percent of innovation funding flows into the state.

He stressed the urgency of establishing a robust policy framework that encourages continuous innovation investment and drives Lagos to the forefront of the digital revolution.

“This is because it can encourage or discourage continuous innovation investment in the state. Today’s engagement is in line with driving an innovation policy framework,” he said.

In his welcome address, Chief Executive Officer of the Eko Innovation Centre, Victor Afolabi, explained the significance of the stakeholder engagement as a co-creation event, where collective deliberation would shape the regulatory incentives and create an inclusive innovation ecosystem.

He commended the commissioner’s vision and commitment to advancing innovation in Lagos State, describing the state as the innovation engine room of the country and a globally recognized hub for innovation.

