NPFL: Rangers Fly into Lagos Hoping to Extend Lead at the Top

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table-topping side and seven-time Nigeria domestic league champions, Rangers International F.C of Enugu, flew into Lagos at the weekend ahead of today’s Match-day 34 fixture against Sporting Lagos, full of optimism.

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena would be the venue for the encounter that will see the coach Abdullahi Biffo-led Lagos side will fight the battle of their lives to contain in-form Rangers.

The Match-day 34 clash will be broadcast live on StarTimes Beta Sports channel 244.

Though the coach Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored Rangers know anything short of victory will put their ambition in jeopardy.

Sporting Lagos, under a new gaffer, Biffo, will be a difficult team to contend as his wards are motivated to come up with a positive result to ensure that the chasing pack are given more hurdles to overcome.

With 19 points separating both sides and 12 teams sitting between them on the 20-team log, Coach Ilechukwu, would be counting on the likes of Okorie Chiedozie, Kazeem Ogunleye, Godwin Obaje, Isaac Saviour, and Ejike Ugochukwu to get the needed result.

Elsewhere, former champions Enyimba will be up in armed against Rivers United in Port Harcourt while Shooting Stars will be at home against Abia Warriors. Gombe United will battle Sunshine Stars.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars made good their intentions not to drop any further points as the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) enters crucial stage with the Match-day 34 fixtures this weekend.

The Kunle Soname Boys snatched maximum points at the expense of visiting Kano Pillars in Ikenne yesterday.

Junior Nduka scored the winning goal in the added time to give Remo Stars 2-1 victory and the three points at stake.

Earlier in the first half, Ahmed Akinyele kicked of Remo’s quests to pick maximum points when he fired the opening goal in the 6th minute.

The Sai Masu Gida leveled scores three minutes into added time of the first half when Salisu Mustapha sneaked in the equaliser.

The win has now moved Remo to second position on the NPFL log on 59 points, just a point behind leaders Enugu Rangers.