N500m Spent By Kebbi Govt to Curb Insecurity Not Producing Results, Says Senator

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Musa Maidoki, has lamented that the sum of N500 million said to have been spent to curb insecurity in the state, particularly in his district, has not yielded the needed results.

He said if nothing decisive is done to checkmate the attacks, the common man would not be able to buy food to eat, adding that if the governor has been spending huge sums, then there is a need for him to monitor how the funds are being implemented.

The senator who spoke to THISDAY, said the spate of banditry in the agrarian region of the state is one reason the prices of grains have continued to soar, noting that the intervention of the Senate has tackled the issue up to 80 per cent, however, more needs to be done especially in blocking the borders.

“Recently, we went to Zuru for our traditional day and the governor who was the special guest said, he spent N500 million to fight insecurity I was shocked because, when I was campaigning, I was made to understand that, if we have N20 million, we could fight insecurity and yet, the governor has spent over N500 million and we are still being attacked daily.

“If I can secure the lives and properties of my people, then I will be satisfied. We are an agrarian society that farms, and rears cattle and goats. For the past seven years, we have not been able to plant our crops. You can see why today; a bag of guinea corn is eighty thousand naira.

“I think something is wrong somewhere. We all know that, if you can block the axis from Zuru emirate, 90 per cent of the banditry in Kebbi state will be contained. Is it right for us to keep going for condolence whe lution and that action alone saved our insecurity problem n we can end the menace?

“One of the routes was blocked immediately after the senate reso by 80 per cent. But we still have pockets of attacks because we are at the junction, to the right is Zamfara, and to the left is Niger state and these are hotbeds of banditry,” he said.