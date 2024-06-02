Is Governor Yusuf Meeting Ribadu for Political Solution?

With the conflicting court orders, which have led to a stand-off between the reinstated Emir Muhammad Sanusi II and the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, there are speculations that last Thursday’s visit by Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu was to find a political solution to the emirship tussle and avert a protracted litigation.

Yusuf had ordered the police to arrest the emir for causing tension in the state by laying claim to the throne, but the police and other federal-controlled security agencies ignored the governor’s directive and provided security for the emir to occupy the second palace while Sanusi occupies the main palace.

The security agencies insisted that they were obeying the order of a Federal High Court sitting in Kano, which had ordered the governor not to remove Bayero.

However, a Kano State High Court has since given a conflicting order for Bayero to vacate the throne.

With the two emirs laying claim to the throne, there has been tension in the city.

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, had accused Ribadu of providing aircraft for Bayero to return to the city but later apologised to the NSA, admitting that he was misled to make the allegation.

The meeting between Yusuf and Ribadu, which lasted for more than an hour, was seen by analysts as an attempt by the governor to find a solution to the stand-off.

Analysts believe that allowing the courts to resolve the dispute will lead to protracted litigation.

The reinstatement of Sanusi by the governor is being resisted by Bayero with the backing of the federal security agencies and court order.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, quoted the governor as saying that the meeting “was a fruitful discussion between myself and the National Security Adviser; his role is critical for the harmonious existence of our nation; so, I briefed him on the recent developments in Kano.”

The statement added that the governor’s meeting with the NSA coincided with Emir Sanusi II’s six-day stay at the Kano palace, where a significant majority of district heads and kingmakers already pledged their allegiance and loyalty to the Emir.

Events of the next few days will reveal if the meeting will make Bayero back down on his claim and give Sanusi a chance.