Navy Hails Conviction of Nine Crude Oil Thieves in Uyo

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has hailed the Federal High Court in Uyo for the conviction and sentencing of nine persons for crude oil theft, describing the judgment as a significant development in the sustained fight against economic sabotage.

The Service said the nine convicts were sentenced by the court to five years’ imprisonment on Count One and 10 years’ imprisonment on Count Two, without the option of a fine.

In a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the Nigerian Navy recalled that troops of Operation Delta Sentinel arrested the suspects on 7 February 2026 during an intelligence-led operation while they were allegedly stealing crude oil from an oil wellhead identified as ASABO-D in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to the statement, the conviction of the nine crude oil thieves represents more than a judicial outcome; it demonstrates what can be achieved when effective operational action is matched by diligent prosecution and judicial determination.

The Naval spokesperson said the development comes as the Nigerian Navy sustains intensified operations against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other forms of economic sabotage under Operation Delta Sentinel, its anti-crude oil theft operation.

“Since its inception in January 2026, the operation has leveraged intelligence-driven surveillance, precision interdictions and sustained maritime dominance across the Niger Delta to dismantle more than 241 illegal refining sites, disrupt sophisticated criminal networks, recover over 6.44 million litres of suspected stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products, and arrest more than 230 suspects.

“These operational achievements underscore the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering resolve to deny economic saboteurs the freedom to exploit the nation’s hydrocarbon resources, while protecting critical national infrastructure and reinforcing energy security.

“The renewed operational momentum is driven by the strategic leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, whose emphasis on intelligence-led operations, inter-agency collaboration and enhanced maritime domain awareness has significantly strengthened the Service’s capacity to combat maritime crime.”

He stressed that these efforts directly support the policy direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production to 2.5 million barrels per day by 2027, thereby contributing to national economic development and the sustainable growth of the country’s oil and gas sector.

The Nigerian Navy reiterated that, while successful interdictions at sea are essential, their strategic value is fully realised only when they culminate in timely convictions that reinforce the rule of law and serve as a strong deterrent to criminal networks.

“Accordingly, the Nigerian Navy commends the Judiciary for this landmark judgment and appreciates the Department of State Services for its professionalism in seeing the case through to a successful conclusion.

“The Service underscores that the fight against crude oil theft can achieve enduring success only through seamless collaboration across the entire criminal justice chain, from intelligence gathering and enforcement to prosecution and conviction.

“In this regard, the Nigerian Navy advocates the accelerated adjudication of all pending crude oil theft cases to further strengthen deterrence, uphold accountability and consolidate the nation’s efforts to protect its maritime resources,” the statement said.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to combat crude oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage, while warning all individuals, groups and organised criminal syndicates engaged in such illicit activities to desist forthwith.